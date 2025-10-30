Sardar Patel’s anniversary: Ekta Nagar prepares to celebrate occasion with National Unity parade

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (IANS) The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also dubbed as National Unity Day, will be celebrated on October 31, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and also to honour his role in fostering national and political integration.

This year’s celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is particularly special, as it marks the 150th birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man of India.’

Ekta Nagar is preparing vigorously to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and has lined up a series of events, which include a cultural festival and the National Unity Day parade by the security forces.

The parade, which marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, will be organised at Ekta Nagar, where the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity stands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Ekta Diwas celebrations.

A special highlight of the occasion would be the National Unity Parade, modelled on the lines of the Republic Day parade and will see contingents coming from across the country.

Security personnel from BSF, CRPF, and CISF will participate in the celebrations. Police contingents from several states will also participate. The soldiers will showcase their bravery and courage in the Unity Parade.

Briefing the press about the grand parade, Gandhinagar DGP Vikas Sahay told the scribes, “This year, a total of 16 marching contingents from across the country will participate in the parade. Five of these contingents will be from the Central Armed Police Forces, including the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB.”

The air show by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran team and tableaux from various states will also be the key attractions of the event. Approximately 12,000 spectators are likely to witness the Unity Parade.

The Gujarat government has made extensive preparations for the grand event. From the accommodation of participants to the smooth transportation of visitors, from medical facilities to their food and drinks, every facility has been fully arranged.

--IANS

mr/dan