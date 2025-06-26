‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row: Guru Randhawa trolled over his indirect jibe at Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Punjabi singer and actor Guru Randhawa recently found himself at the centre of online criticism after he appeared to take an indirect dig at Diljit Dosanjh amid the controversy surrounding the film “Sardaar Ji 3.”

Randhawa faced backlash from Diljit Dosanjh’s fans over his cryptic posts, which were seen as subtle digs at the singer-actor, indirectly referring to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the upcoming film.

Taking to his X handle, the High Rated Gabru singer, on Thursday, tweeted, “Lakh pardesi hoyieee Apna desh nhi bhandi daa Jehre mulk da khayie us da bura nhi mangi da Even if now your citizenship is not indian but you were born here pls remember this. This country made great artists and we all are proud of it. Pls be proud of where you were born. Just an advice. Now dont start controversy again and manipulate indians LOL PR bigger thn artist.” (sic)

Taking to the comments section, fans of Diljit Dosanjh slammed Guru Randhawa for his cryptic remarks, accusing him of throwing shade over the casting of Hania Aamir. One netizen commented, “Grow up guru.” Another wrote, “It seems like you are the one who is in desperate need to start a controversy for your PR cuz just few months ago you were promoting your movie shahkot about Pakistan.”

Another said, “That’s All Straight Jealously.” One of the users wrote, “First try to sing a song without mentioning Lahore in it.”

However, several users also came out in support of Guru.

Randhawa had earlier tweeted, “When the PR team is more talented than the talent itself, controversies become part of the daily routine. The day is near when our people will open their eyes and know the truth. LOL. 1st of every month, dropping bombs. God bless the fake PR and the artists.”

Amid the growing backlash, the makers of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ released an official statement on June 25, clarifying that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was cast before the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. They also emphasized that the film’s shooting had been completed prior to the recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.

The statement read, “This is to bring to everyone's kind notice that the film, named 'Sardaar Ji 3', was shot well before the prevailing situation that our country is facing right now and it was never ever the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or was engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam (sic).”

The statement also mentioned that the decision to withhold the film’s release in India was taken in light of the sensitive circumstances.

The trailer of the upcoming Punjabi film triggered significant backlash soon after its launch. “Sardaar Ji 3” is scheduled to premiere internationally on June 27.

--IANS

ps/