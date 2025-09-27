September 27, 2025 7:34 PM हिंदी

Sarandeep Singh retained as Delhi senior men's team head coach for upcoming season

Sarandeep Singh retained as Delhi senior men's team head coach for upcoming season

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Former India off-spinner and national selector Sarandeep Singh has been retained as the head coach of Delhi’s senior men’s team for the upcoming domestic season.

Sarandeep, who played three Tests and five ODIs for India from 2000 to 2003, was appointed to the role by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the DDCA and has now been retained. Sarandeep will be assisted by Kuldeep Rawat, V. Aravind, and Kshitiz Sharma, who comes in place of Bantu Singh.

K.P. Bhaskar retains his place in the three-member senior men’s selection panel alongside Yashpal Sharma and Manu Nayar. The Delhi senior men’s side had failed to qualify for the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts stage, while managing to reach the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Former India women’s cricketer Reema Malhotra, who was the mentor of the state women’s team, is now the chairperson of the selection committee. The appointment of Reema, who played a Test, 41 ODIs, and 22 T20Is for India from 2003 to 2013, to the chief selectors’ role is an indication that her predecessor, former India all-rounder Amita Sharma, could head to the national women’s selection committee.

Deepti Dhyani, coach of India women’s opener Pratika Rawal, will be the new head coach of the Delhi senior women’s team, and will be assisted by Gautam Vadhera (batting), Ashish Malhotra (bowling), and Mandeep Kaur (fielding).

Devender Sharma, the childhood coach of Rishabh Pant and Mayank Yadav at the iconic Sonnet Club, has been retained as a member of the junior women’s selection committee, alongside chairperson Tilak Raj Sharma and Sushma Chaudhary. In the last domestic season, the Delhi women’s team reached the knockouts stage in three competitions and went on to win the U23 T20 Trophy.

Meanwhile, Bantu and Gursharan Singh have been named chief batting coaches of the women’s and men’s teams, respectively, in the High Performance Group. They will be assisted by Kailash Rawat and Sumit Dogra, respectively. Interestingly, the mentors introduced for the Delhi state cricket teams last year have no mention for the 2025/26 season.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mortars, shots heard at border as Cambodia, Thailand trade accusations (File image)

Mortars, shots heard at border as Cambodia, Thailand trade accusations

Expectations v/s reality: Smriti Irani shares what her weekend looks like

Expectations v/s reality: Smriti Irani shares what her weekend looks like

Mohan Babu looks intense as Shikanja Maalik in Nani's 'The Paradise’

Mohan Babu looks intense as Shikanja Maalik in Nani's 'The Paradise’

Achintya Mehrotra wins gold in Auto Gymkhana, silver medal for Tarushi Vikram in women’s category in the Asian Auto Gymkhana Championship, which was held along with the FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship 2025 in Bandaragama (Sri Lanka) on Saturday. Photo credit: FIA

Asia-Pacific Motorsport C'ship: Achintya Mehrotra wins gold, silver medal for Tarushi Vikram

Injuries mount up as FC Barcelona return to Montjuic to play Real Sociedad in Matchweek 7 in La Liga 2025-26 in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

La Liga: Injuries mount up as Barca return to Montjuic to play Real Sociedad

Terrorism has no ‘religion, caste or colour', says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Terrorism has no ‘religion, caste or colour', says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Sarandeep Singh retained as Delhi senior men's team head coach for upcoming season

Sarandeep Singh retained as Delhi senior men's team head coach for upcoming season

Steps like GST reforms and citizen-first infrastructure showcase commitment to citizens: PM Modi

Steps like GST reforms and citizen-first infrastructure showcase commitment to citizens: PM Modi

Diabetic retinopathy remains unrecognised till vision loss sets in: Experts

Diabetic retinopathy remains unrecognised till vision loss sets in: Experts

Ravana effigy makers from Delhi’s Tagore Garden getting orders from US, Canada ahead of Dussehra

Ravana effigy makers in Delhi get orders from US, Canada ahead of Dussehra