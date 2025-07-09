July 09, 2025 11:29 AM हिंदी

Sarah Jessica Parker tells why she doesn’t post about politics on social media

Sarah Jessica Parker tells why she doesn’t post about politics on social media

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed why she likes to keep away from talking about politics on social media because she believes there are more appropriate forums to discuss social issues.

During a recent appearance on “The Best People” podcast, the actress said: “I often don’t talk on social media because I don’t think it’s a place that’s deserving of any real complicated conversation.”

She added: “I’m not interested in quick little snippets when it’s dealing with conflict or even elections sometimes. I really was so thoughtful about how I wanted to talk about the election because I think it turns into a distraction from a campaign. It turns into fodder. It’s misunderstood. You have no control over it.”

Parker voiced that there are “so many ways” to motivate political change outside of posting online. She pointed out that politics went on for decades before the invention of social media and pulled an example from history, adding, “FDR was elected without social media.”

Despite fans urging her to “be vocal” online, she feels more “comfortable” tackling social issues on her own terms, reports variety.com.

“I’m not going to talk about stuff that I don’t feel educated on. I’m not going to jump in on really complex areas that I feel are deserving of far more thought, consideration, nuance — which I know no one’s interested in.”

“And I just feel like I want to be helpful. I don’t want to hurt something that matters to me.”

Last month, the actress spoke about dealing with "mean" comments about her appearance.

She shared that she saw a shift in how people spoke about her after she landed the role of the fashionista Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and said the sudden attention was "a real test of my coping mechanisms".

"Just discussions of my physical person. Like stuff that I couldn’t change, and wouldn’t change, and had never considered changing, or even still after hearing something that was like, ‘What? Somebody would say that?’ Even still… no interest in changing it,” she said on Call Her Daddy podcast.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Rhea Chakraborty reveals why she doesn't rely on external validation

Rhea Chakraborty reveals why she doesn't rely on external validation

Karan Tacker heaps praise on Anupam Kher: A ‘sweet gentleman, hardworking individual’

Karan Tacker heaps praise on Anupam Kher: A ‘sweet gentleman, hardworking individual’

Bangladesh reports 51 dengue deaths as healthcare infrastructure fails

Bangladesh reports 51 dengue deaths as healthcare infrastructure fails

Smriti Irani on wearing Gaurang Shah’s weaves for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'

Smriti Irani on wearing Gaurang Shah’s weaves for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'

‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress Shivani Gosain opens up about her two failed marriages

‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress Shivani Gosain opens up about her two failed marriages

India set to explore over 2.5 lakh sq kms area in one of largest offshore energy efforts

India set to explore over 2.5 lakh sq kms area in one of largest offshore energy efforts

Actor Unni Mukundan recovers hacked Instagram account; Confirms account is now fully secure

Actor Unni Mukundan recovers hacked Instagram account; Confirms account is now fully secure

Sarah Jessica Parker tells why she doesn’t post about politics on social media

Sarah Jessica Parker tells why she doesn’t post about politics on social media

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux among others added to ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ cast

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux among others added to ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ cast

Big B says ‘shuru kardiya kaam’ as he preps for ‘KBC’ new season

Big B says ‘shuru kardiya kaam’ as he preps for ‘KBC’ new season