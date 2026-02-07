Sara Arjun: ‘Euphoria’ found me at a time when nothing felt certain

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Young actress Sara Arjun has described her latest film Euphoria as a deeply personal and special project, saying it came into her life at a time when “nothing felt certain, yet everything felt possible.”

Taking to Instagram after attending the film’s premiere, Sara reflected on her emotional journey with the project and expressed gratitude to filmmaker Gunasekhar and producer Neelima Guna for trusting the story and telling it with honesty.

She wrote: “#euphoria premier. Some stories don’t just choose you, they stay with you long after the moment passes. This film found me at a time when nothing felt certain, yet everything felt possible.”

“To @gunasekhar1 garu, @neelima_guna garu, and their family, thank you so much for trusting this story, for believing in its heart, and for having the courage to tell it with honesty. Your belief made space for something real to be felt and seen,” Sara wrote.

The actress thanked her father for giving her the freedom to choose her path.

“To my own family, especially my dad, thank you for always holding my hand, for listening, and still giving me the freedom to choose my path. That trust has shaped me more than you know.”

Sara added: “This film pushed me emotionally and made me uncomfortable in the most meaningful way. To everyone reading this, today this film has reached you. I truly hope it connects with you in some way. To me, this is a very important story…idi okka special film.”

In “Euphoria”, Sara stars as a troubled teen, Chaitra, in the upcoming Telugu social thriller. The film explores issues like drug abuse and youth crime, inspired by real-life events. The film, also featuring Bhumika Chawla and Gautham Menon.

Sara will also be seen in the second installment of the Dhurandhar franchise, Titled “Dhurandhar: The Revenge”, the film is slated to hit the big screen on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar also stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. Serving as the first instalment of a two-part film series, it centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The film's storyline draws loose inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.

--IANS

dc/