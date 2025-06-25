Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur gorge on idly, dosa in Bengaluru

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are currently promoting their upcoming film “Metro…In Dino”, made the most of Bengaluru traffic by treating themselves to a delicious dinner.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video featuring the two actors in a restaurant enjoying idly, dosa, sambhar and some dahi chaat.

In her own style, Sara wrote a shayari to caption the picture: “Dinner break zaroori jab traffic mein badh jaye doori and Aditya Roy Kapur sweetly obliges and does jee hazoori. Ab mann muskura sakta hai.”

She then shared a video from a fan meet and wrote: “Thank you for all the love Banglore (sic). Our story begins here and so do our promotions.”

The upcoming film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film “Life in a... Metro” directed by Basu. Partly inspired by Billy Wilder's romantic comedy film The Apartment, it features an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

It narrates the lives of nine people living in Mumbai and deals with topics such as extramarital affairs, sanctity of marriage, commitment phobia, and love.

The actress was last seen in Sky Force, an action drama centred around India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, alongside Sara and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

