Sapna Choudhary on entering ‘The 50’: I’m a voice that comes from my own soil

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Singer-performer Sapna Choudhary is set to enter the upcoming reality competition The 50 as one of its players. Ahead of entering the show, she said that she will always remain true to herself sans masks and drama.

Speaking about entering The 50, Sapna said: “Main sirf performer aur singer nahi hoon, main apni mitti se aayi ek awaaz hoon. Stage par ho ya The 50 ka house, main hamesha apne andaaz mein hi rahungi bina mask, bina drama. Jo hoon, wahi dikhega.

(“I’m not just a performer or a singer; I am a voice that comes from my own soil. Whether it’s on stage or inside The 50 house, I will always remain true to myself—no masks, no drama. What you see is who I am.)

“Is game mein bhi main dil se khelungi, poori shiddat se, kyunki asli performance wahi hoti hai jo dil se nikle. (Even in this game, I will play from the heart, with complete passion, because a real performance is the one that comes straight from the heart.)”

Hailing from Haryana, Sapna Choudhary has built a powerful identity through her electrifying stage performances and soulful singing. Her journey from local stages to nationwide recognition reflects grit, resilience, and an unbreakable connection with the masses.

The 50 premieres will stream on JioHotstar and on Colors.

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

Sapna gained prominence for her appearances on the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 11. She ventured into Bollywood, where she has been featured in item songs for films including Nanu Ki Jaanu, Journey of Bhangover, and Veerey Ki Wedding.

She began her career in 2012 and has since gained recognition for her contributions to the world of dance, music, and acting.

--IANS

dc/