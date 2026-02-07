Sanya Malhotra promises to represent women more honestly as 'Mrs' clocks 1 year

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Sanya Malhotra's "Mrs" started a heated debate on social media regarding the actual meaning of feminism and the representation and role of women in Indian society.

As the project completed one year of release on Saturday, Sanya expressed gratitude to the viewers for continuing to love the story of Richa, even after a year.

She further promised to keep learning, listening, and unlearning and representing women more honestly and responsibly on screen in the future.

Sanya took to her official Insta handle and posted a video compilation of all the behind-the-camera fun they had while shooting the Arati Kadav directorial.

Her heartfelt note on social media read, "Mrs ko ek saal hogaya and everytime someone tells me how deeply the film moved them it stays with me long after the conversation ends. I may not always have the right words but as a performer I carry these stories with me. (sic)."

"And I promise to keep learning, listening, unlearning, to represent women more honestly and responsibly on screen. Thank you so much for watching, sharing and loving Mrs," she went on to add.

Ahead of the release, "Mrs" was showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the New York Indian Film Festival, and IFFI Goa. Sanya even received a standing ovation at the New York Indian Film Festival for her performance, making the film one of the most talked about even before audiences experienced it.

A remake of the 2021 Malayalam film "The Great Indian Kitchen", the project received a direct OTT release on ZEE5 on 7 February 2025.

"Mrs" shares the journey of Richa (Played by Sanya Malhotra), a married woman who grapples with her identity while navigating the challenges of domestic life. The movie sheds light on the struggle of leading an independent life while managing the societal expectations regarding marriage and gender roles.

