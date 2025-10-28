October 28, 2025 7:03 PM हिंदी

Sanya Malhotra enjoys her weird workout, says 'sanity is overrated'

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra loves to stay on top of her fitness game and keeps on inspiring the netizens with glimpses from her intense workout sessions.

On Tuesday, Sanya's trainer took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of the 'Mrs.' actress performing an unconventional workout in the gym. She was seen hopping on the floor using her hands like a monkey.

Resharing the clip on her Insta Stories, Sanya wrote, "Doing weird workouts because sanity is overrated (sic)."

On Wednesday, Sanya opened up about dancing in heels for the first time in Diljit Dosanjh’s hit number "Charmer".

Thanking her team for all the support and encouragement, Sanya shared how much she enjoyed the experience. She added that the song helped push her out of her comfort zone.

The 'Dangal' actress took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of herself rehearsing for the upbeat track. The clip featured her flaunting her moves in a stunning white dress.

“Charmer Never danced in heels before and now I don’t want to stop. Even better that I got to do it to Charmer by the charmer @diljitdosanjh Grateful to @yasshkadamm and @_tanishamaheshwari for the push and to @sharicsequeira for being the best hype man/director a girl could ask for (sic),” Sanya reacted to the post.

Diljit Dosanjh’s latest track, “Charmer” reached the audience on October 20. The song is a part of Diljit’s album “AURA,” and enjoys music composed by Avvy Sra with lyrics penned by Raj Ranjodh.

Work-wise, Sanya recently graced the screen with the romantic comedy “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” in which she shared the screen with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf.

Up next, Sanya has been roped in for Anurag Kashyap’s “Bandar,” co-starring Bobby Deol. The project received its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

