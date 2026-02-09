February 09, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Santosh Soban, Manasa Varanasi-starrer 'Couple Friendly' cleared for release with 'A' certificate

Santosh Soban, Manasa Varanasi-starrer 'Couple Friendly' cleared for release with 'A' certificate (Photo Credit: UV Creations)

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Ashwin Chandrasekar's Telugu romantic drama 'Couple Friendly', featuring actors Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi in the lead, for release with an 'A' certificate.

The makers of the film, while announcing that the film had been cleared for release by the censor board, also disclosed that the film had a run time of Two hours and one minute.

UV Creations, the production house presenting the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

Sharing a poster with the letter 'A' written boldly on it, the production house wrote, "#CoupleFriendly is ‘A’ beautiful story filled with smiles, tears and love. In cinemas on FEB 14th in Telugu & Tamil. This Valentine’s Day is going to be #CoupleFriendly."

An interesting trailer released by the makers has got film buffs interested in the film.

The trailer released by the makers begins with a man urging the hero to return quickly with his partner as their absence could trigger a major problem. The trailer then shows how the couple's first meeting.

The story, we understand happens in Tamil Nadu, as Shiva (Santosh Soban) talks to Mithra (Manasa) in Tamil first. He asks her if she stays at a hostel in Tamil and realises she is a Telugu-girl when her phone's ringtone is in Telugu.

We then realise that Shiva is looked down upon by his own family members because of his inability to earn money. Mithra, meanwhile, is asked by her family to return to Chittoor and that her dad is interested in getting her married into a good family.

The trailer gives the impression that difficult situations compel Mithra to eventually move in with Shiva. With time, both of them fall in love and they have a live-in relationship. As things begin to fall in place, Mithra tells Shiva that they should get married. But what happens then is what the film is all about...

The film has been produced by Ajay Kumar Raju of UV Concepts and is being presented by UV Creations. It has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and music by Aditya Ravindran. Editing is by Ganesh Siva while Art direction is by Michael.

--IANS

mkr/

