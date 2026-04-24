April 24, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Santner felt dizzy, we took him for a scan: Jayawardene explains concussion sub of Shardul for Santner

Santner felt dizzy, we took him for a scan: Jayawardene explains concussion sub of Shardul for Santner

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) After questions were raised about why Shardul Thakur had replaced Mitchell Santner as a concussion substitute during Mumbai Indians’ (MI) chase against Chennai Super Kings despite not being in the playing XI, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene explained that Santner went for a scan after he complained of dizziness, and it was then that they approached the match referee for a concussion substitute.

Santner was seen walking off the field holding his shoulder after he ran in from sweeper cover to pull off a diving catch to dismiss Kartik Sharma, with replays showing that the Kiwi all-rounder's head hit the ground while attempting the catch.

During the chase, MI had subbed out AM Ghazanfar to bring in opener Danish Malewar as the impact player. However, with MI's chase going nowhere, Shardul walked in to bat at No. 8 as a concussion substitute, raising more than a few eyebrows.

Explaining the decision, Jayawardene said Santer went for a scan after he complained of dizziness, and the team requested a concussion sub only after the player reported feeling "unstable"

"I think he hit his head first, neck, obviously the shoulder as well. He went for a scan because once he got back, he felt dizzy. So, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder. But he felt that he wasn't stable. So, we took him for a scan in that situation. We requested (for a concussion substitute).

"Obviously, it is at the match referee and the umpire's discretion. They allowed Shardul. Mitch will be disappointed that his batting powers are matched to Shardul Thakur. But it is what it is. But hopefully, it's not too bad," Jayawardene said in a post-match press conference.

Though MI suffered their biggest loss by runs in T20 history One of the positives for Mumbai Indians to come out of this game was the performance of Allah Ghazanfar, who with his spell of 2-25 in his four overs, put the brakes on CSK’s scoring in the middle overs.

Praising the young spinner’s effort, Mahela shared, “Allah Ghazanfar bowled well. He is very brave and maturing with time. The more games he plays in the middle. he will learn a lot. We, as a unit, will keep backing him to do what he does best," he added.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Govt disburses Rs 7,981 crore to over 75 lakh scheduled caste beneficiaries in FY26

Govt disburses Rs 7,981 crore to over 75 lakh scheduled caste beneficiaries in FY26

'Intensity of MI-CSK rivalry brought the best in me': Samson

'Intensity of MI-CSK rivalry brought the best in me': Samson

Anupam Kher pens note for late King of Pop Michael Jackson: You were an experience

Anupam Kher pens note for late King of Pop Michael Jackson: You were an experience

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his weekly reset with Sunday rides, coffee breaks

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his weekly reset with Sunday rides, coffee breaks

Santner felt dizzy, we took him for a scan: Jayawardene explains concussion sub of Shardul for Santner

Santner felt dizzy, we took him for a scan: Jayawardene explains concussion sub of Shardul for Santner

Pakistan forces disappear three more civilians in Balochistan: Rights group

Pakistan forces disappear three more civilians in Balochistan: Rights group

Salman Khan shares glimpse of Vamshi Paidipally mahurat: ‘Thoda sa sabar’

Salman Khan shares glimpse from Vamshi Paidipally film's mahurat: ‘Thoda sa sabar’

I thought we found rhythm after Ahmedabad win, but we lost it: Jayawardene

I thought we found rhythm after Ahmedabad win, but we lost it: MI coach Jayawardene

Gold and silver prices slip nearly 1 pc amid geopolitical tensions

Gold and silver prices slip nearly 1 pc amid geopolitical tensions

Abhay Deol says he added impromptu dialogues to a ‘no-dialogue’ ‘Dev D’ scene, impressed Anurag Kashyap

Abhay Deol says he added impromptu dialogues to a ‘no-dialogue’ scene in ‘Dev D’, impressed Anurag Kashyap