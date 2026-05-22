Delhi Pro Volleyball League to conduct phase wise trials from May 24

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Delhi Pro Volleyball League (DPVL) has announced the commencement of player trials for its inaugural season, with the first phase scheduled to take place on May 24 in Delhi.

The league informed that the trials will be conducted in multiple phases to ensure wider participation and talent identification across different regions and categories.

The Phase 1 trials of the Delhi Pro Volleyball League will be held on May 24 onwards at Laxmi Public School in Karkardooma.

Following the completion of all trial phases, shortlisted players will enter the official auction pool, where the six DPVL franchise teams will select players for the inaugural season of the league.

Speaking about the initiative, DPVL founder Neeti Rawat said, “The trials are being conducted in phases, and the response we have received during the registration process has been truly overwhelming. We are very happy to see registrations coming in from more than 20 states across the country. In just a span of few months since the formal launch of the league, it is inspiring to see DPVL taking shape and moving strongly in the direction we always envisioned.”

The trials are aimed at identifying and nurturing talented volleyball players and providing them with an opportunity to compete on a professional platform. DPVL, which was launched earlier this year with the backing of the Delhi Volleyball Association and the Delhi Olympic Association, is focused on creating a structured and sustainable ecosystem for volleyball in India.

The Delhi Pro Volleyball League is set to feature six franchise teams competing in a professional league format, with the inaugural edition scheduled to be held later this year. The league aims to elevate the profile of volleyball in India through structured competition, athlete development, and enhanced media visibility.

--IANS

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