July 04, 2026 7:20 PM हिंदी

Sanjeev Kapoor sheds light on the evolution of Indian cuisine in Australia

Sanjeev Kapoor sheds light on the evolution of Indian cuisine in Australia

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor talked about the evolution of Indian cuisine on a global level, especially in Australia, during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Sharing the reason behind the massive change, Sanjeev Kapoor revealed that now people are more open to embracing their roots, giving Indian cuisine global respect.

He was asked, "Fusion of the different countries, the fusion of food in different countries has evolved over the years. And also, when we talk about Australia, there are so many Indians in Australia. So we want to know what kind of cuisine is consumed by Australians. Does it have you know, Indian tadka in it?"

Sharing his views, Sanjeev Kapoor shared, "Indian cuisine has been growing very, very strongly because of the whole Indianness. There has been a global respect for it in the last few years. Earlier, even Indians were not really proud of their Indianness. Now they are keeping, they are showing off the Indianness, right? And the world is loving it. So food is no different when it comes to Australia."

Sharing a fun fact, the chef went on to add, "So one fun fact in Melbourne this year, their biggest newspaper carried this thing where the 'Singh' surname overtook 'Smith'. There are more 'Singhs' in Melbourne than 'Smiths', this was the front page story, right? So this is how the Indian influence is growing in Australia, and you can see that in food also."

He revealed that the Supermarkets in Australia carry a lot of Indian products.

"We also sell our products there, and I can say that not only South Asians but also the local Australian Caucasians, there is a growing interest in Indian flavors, and you have to understand that Australia has a very large English British influence, who traditionally have liked Indian flavors", he concluded.

--IANS

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