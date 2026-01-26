January 26, 2026 12:15 PM हिंदी

Sanjeev Kapoor recalls his Padma Shri win: 'Felt like a quiet nod to years of work'

Sanjeev Kapoor recalls his Padma Shri win: 'Felt like a quiet nod to years of work'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) As Padma awards were announced by the Government of India on Sunday, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor decided to turn back the clock and remember his Padma Shri win back in 2017.

He took to his official Instagram handle and published a throwback video of himself receiving the Padma Shri from then President Pranab Mukherjee.

Sanjeev Kapoor shared that winning the honour felt like a quiet nod to years of hard work and choosing to believe in oneself.

Claiming that winning Padma Shri is a moment he will remember for the rest of his life, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Kuch din zindagi mein hamesha ke liye saath reh jaate hain. 26 January 2017 bhi unmein se ek hai. (sic)"

Stressing on the importance of hard work, he added, "Padma Shri milna sirf ek award nahi tha, it felt like a quiet nod to years of work, learning and believing in what I do. Ek baat toh sach hai, agar imaandari se kaam kiya jaaye, toh desh khud ek pehchaan deta hai."

"Thank you to everyone who has been in this journey and supported me", the Chef concluded the post.

He further added the track "Maa Tujhe Salaam" by A.R. Rahman in the background.

On Sunday, it was announced that the late actor Dharmendra is being posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, along with Satish Shah, who will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri.

Additionally, Malayalam superstar Mammootty will also be awarded Padma Bhushan, along with actor R Madhavan, who will be receiving Padma Shri.

After working in several hotels in Varanasi and New Zealand, Sanjeev Kapoor became the youngest Executive Chef of Centaur Hotel in Mumbai in the year 1992.

He is best known for hosting the popular cooking show, "Khana Khazana", which was primarily based on the desi cuisine.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Yuvraj, Harbhajan, members of cricket fraternity mourn the demise of Ex-BCCI chief I.S. Bindra

Yuvraj, Harbhajan, members of cricket fraternity mourn the demise of Ex-BCCI chief I.S. Bindra

Sanjeev Kapoor recalls his Padma Shri win: 'Felt like a quiet nod to years of work'

Sanjeev Kapoor recalls his Padma Shri win: 'Felt like a quiet nod to years of work'

Zayn Malik reveals inspiration as he makes new album in just two weeks

Zayn Malik reveals inspiration as he makes new album in just two weeks

King Charles sends Republic Day greetings to President Murmu, lauds India-UK ties

King Charles sends Republic Day greetings to President Murmu, lauds India-UK ties

A R Murugadoss unveils Aparshakti Khurana’s powerful look in Gautham Karthik's 'ROOT' (Photo Credit: A R Murugadoss/X)

A R Murugadoss unveils Aparshakti Khurana’s powerful look in Gautham Karthik's 'ROOT'

Natalie Portman criticizes Oscars for overlooking female directors in 2026 nominations

Natalie Portman criticizes Oscars for overlooking female directors in 2026 nominations

Chiranjeevi gifts 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' director Anil Ravipudi a brand new car! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chiranjeevi gifts 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' director Anil Ravipudi a brand new car!

Humbled and honoured to be conferred the Padma Bhushan: Uday Kotak

Humbled and honoured to be conferred the Padma Bhushan: Uday Kotak

Neil Nitin Mukesh pens b’day note for wife Rukmini: You are my strength, peace

Neil Nitin Mukesh pens b’day note for wife Rukmini: You are my strength, peace

Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrate 77th Republic Day with vibrant events

Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrate 77th Republic Day with vibrant events