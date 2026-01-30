January 30, 2026 3:32 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Mishra empathises with Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback: It’s necessary for his well being

Sanjay Mishra empathises with Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback: It’s necessary for his well being

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Vadh 2’, has spoken up on superstar singer Arijit Singh’s decision to hang his boots for playback singing.

The actor recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that he fully agrees with Arijit’s decision. During the conversation, he was asked if it’s really lonely for an artiste at the top.

When asked if a person is chasing excellence, or higher level of knowledge, higher level of consciousness, is it natural for him to become lonely, he told IANS, “Till when will you put yourself through the grind. The heart is so small. It becomes lonely. You live among so many people. Today, people might come to a big artiste, and tell them, ‘Sir, you are a legend?’. How will someone handle that overwhelming adulation. This is where loneliness is needed”.

He further mentioned, “Arjit Singh has taken retirement from playback singing. It is necessary for him. It is necessary. He wanted to sing, he sang. People appreciated him. I wanted to become an actor. Neena wanted to become an actor. She has been appreciated, still continues to be. When I die, I should not feel that I made a wrong decision. It has to be the right decision”.

Earlier, Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing. In a heartfelt note, Arijit expressed gratitude for the journey so far, writing, “I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey”.

Reportedly, the singer is set to make his directorial debut with an upcoming film. In 2018, Arijit directed the Bengali film ‘Sa’, a lyrical coming-of-age story centered on a young boy’s relationship with music.

Meanwhile, 'Vadh 2' is set to release on February 6, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Ambuja Cements clocks 258 pc net profit growth in Q3 with highest-ever quarterly volume

Ambuja Cements clocks 258 pc net profit jump in Q3 with highest-ever quarterly volume

Alcaraz wins longest Aus Open SF to reach maiden final in Melbourne

Alcaraz wins longest Aus Open SF to reach maiden final in Melbourne

Shankar to cast Vikram, Ranveer Singh in his dream project 'Velpari'? (Photo Credit: Shankar/X)

Shankar to cast Vikram, Ranveer Singh in his dream project 'Velpari'?

Strong economic growth, jobs and positive 2026 outlook driving consumer confidence in India

Strong economic growth, jobs and positive 2026 outlook driving consumer confidence in India

Sanjay Mishra empathises with Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback: It’s necessary for his well being

Sanjay Mishra empathises with Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback: It’s necessary for his well being

India has successfully insulated its citizens from global price shocks: Hardeep Puri

India has successfully insulated its citizens from global price shocks: Hardeep Puri

WPL: 'Important to strike right balance between training and time off,' says RCB head coach ahead of final

WPL: 'Important to strike right balance between training and time off,' says RCB head coach ahead of final

EAM Jaishankar, Palestinian counterpart Aghabekian discuss development cooperation, Gaza Peace Plan

EAM Jaishankar, Palestinian counterpart Aghabekian discuss development cooperation, Gaza Peace Plan

Trade pacts were rushed in UPA era, India often conceded far more than it gained: Piyush Goyal

Trade pacts were rushed in UPA era, India often conceded far more than it gained: Piyush Goyal

India’s engineering exports grow 3.88 pc in April-Dec 2025

India’s engineering exports grow 3.88 pc in April-Dec 2025