Sanjay Mishra admits he learned a lot observing his NSD senior Irrfan Khan

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra recalled his days at the National School of Drama and also revealed how he ended up learning so much from his NSD seniors, especially Irrfan Khan.

As part of his promotional tour for his upcoming crime drama "Vadh 2", Sanjay and his co-stars Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra returned to the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi.

It must be noted that all three of them are NSD alumni.

During a heart-to-heart conversation, Sanjay fondly looked back on his formative years at NSD and also reflected on the invaluable lessons he absorbed simply by observing his seniors like Irrfan Khan.

He shared, “I don’t even know what I learned or didn’t learn at NSD, but what I truly had were people like Irrfan bhai. You could simply watch him. Virendra Saxena was there, Ankur ji was there, Robin Das is sitting right in front of you today while you’re busy looking at your mobile phones."

"Just watching them was a lesson in itself. Anup da as well. These were people you kept observing," he added.

Sharing a particular incident when he was left amazed by Irrfan's skills, Sanjay recalled, "I remember once thinking, while Irrfan bhai was performing, ‘When will this man start acting?’ That’s the level at which he was playing the game."

Irrfan, who has left a huge mark with his acting prowess, screen presence, and dedication to the craft, revealed that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer back in 2018.

Even after being treated in the U.S, he lost the battle to cancer in April 2020, leaving a huge void in the entertainment industry.

Coming back to "Vadha 2", the project has been written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films.

Following a gala premiere screening at the 56th IFFI 2025, which was met with thunderous applause, "Vadh 2" is slated to get a theatrical release on February 6.

