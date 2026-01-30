Sanjay Gupta says one hour of power outage in Mumbai bent the city

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Director Sanjay Gupta is reflecting how electricity and power are integral parts of modern life. The director took to his X, formerly Twitter on Friday, and shared how just one hour of power outage almost brought the financial capital of the country to a standstill.

He said that residents of Mumbai are truly blessed to get unlimited power supply unlike small towns and cities of India.

He wrote, “One hour power cut ne aukaad bata di. Imagine where this happens normally in major cities. Small towns ki toh baat hi chhod do. We Mumbaikars are truly blessed”.

On Friday, a power outage disrupted electricity supply in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. The blackout affected homes, shops, and businesses, causing inconvenience to residents and traders. The electricity supply company said restoration work is underway on a war footing and power is expected to resume by 8.30 pm, though the exact cause of the outage has not yet been specified.

The power outage was also reported from Goregaon and Malad, expanding beyond Andheri West. Residents said internet services remain disrupted in several areas, adding to the inconvenience.

Earlier, in a clip from the ‘Cyrus Says’ podcast, Sanjay Gupta narrated the story of the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s obsession with fitness at a time when fitness wasn’t as much as in trend. The incident dates back to the time when social media, and the awareness around fitness weren’t a thing.

Talking about the same, the director said, “We are not in the age of the Internet, we were not in the age of whey protein, body building, this and that. We just knew that Naseeruddin Shah is building his body. My job was to go and call the actor when the shot is ready”.

He further mentioned, “We were shooting a major chunk in Goa. So, I had to go to his room every time. So, when I used to go there, after lunch, during lunch, I had seen them sitting there and there were like 3 giant tandoori pomfrets. And he would just be having like, 2 rotis and sabzi. He would just be eating that. He didn't have these 40 trainers like you have today”.

The veteran actor’s diet was spot on, as it included a huge part of protein in diet with the pomfret, fibres with vegetables, and carbs with tandoori rotis.

