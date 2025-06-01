June 01, 2025 6:03 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother Nargis on her birth anniversary with throwback pictures

Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother Nargis on her birth anniversary with throwback pictures

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Housefull 5’, is remembering his mother, legendary actress Nargis on her birth anniversary.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared 2 throwback pictures of his mother. The first picture is a monochromatic portrait image of Nargis, the second picture features the actor’s father, the late actor and politician, Sunil Dutt, himself, and Nargis.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday maa, I miss you everyday and love you more”.

Nargis is widely regarded as one of the finest and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She often portrayed sophisticated and independent women in a range of genres, from screwball comedy to literary drama. She was among the highest paid actresses of the 1950s and 1960s.

She married Sunil Dutt, with whom she worked in ‘Mother India’, in 1958, the same year the film was nominated in the Oscars. Reportedly, Sunil Dutt had saved her life from a fire on the sets of ‘Mother India’, a reference which was used in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Together the couple had three children, Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay is gearing up for ‘Housefull 5’. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek A. Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Housefull 5’ is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 6, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Mark Hamill has no plans to return as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’

Mark Hamill has no plans to return as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’

At least, the RSS engages in thoughts and debate: Former Cong leader Arvind Netam

At least, the RSS engages in thoughts and debates: Former Cong leader Arvind Netam (IANS Interview)

IndiGo places order for another 30 wide-body A350 aircraft with Airbus

IndiGo places order for another 30 wide-body A350 aircraft with Airbus

When Ramesh Sippi was visited by original makers of ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ from south

When Ramesh Sippi was visited by original makers of ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ from south

‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’ trailer promises taut whodunit murder mystery

‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’ trailer promises taut whodunit murder mystery

Mamata Banerjee was pained by success of Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee was pained by success of Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah

Illegal gambling platforms putting minors and youth at risk: Report (Representational Image)

Illegal gambling platforms putting minors and youth at risk: Report

Palash Sen remembers KK on his death anniversary: I owe my career to you

Palash Sen remembers KK on his death anniversary: I owe my career to you

Delhiites will judge quality of BJP govt's Ayushman Mandirs: Health Minister Singh

Delhiites will judge quality of BJP govt's Ayushman Mandirs: Health Minister Singh

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to launch her boxing academy in Guwahati

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to launch her boxing academy in Guwahati