October 05, 2026 9:55 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Dutt issues another clarification on 'no peace in India' remark: Not my personal thoughts

Sanjay Dutt issues another clarification on 'no peace in India' remark: Not my personal thoughts

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has issued another clarification for his recent remark about the diminishing levels of peace in India, during his appearance on 'Shekhar Suman's show'.

He once again stated that whatever he said was a part of the scripted show and did not reflect his personal thoughts.

He shared a video, saying, "Namaskar friends, many people have recently contacted me on social media about some of the things I said on 'Shekhar Suman's show'. Some people said that they are surprised by my words. At the same time, many people also expressed strong disagreement with those words."

"I fully understand their feelings and would like to express one thing about this. Whatever I said in the show was part of a scripted segment. As is often the case in such TV shows, we were acting according to a script. At the same time, many things were part of the same performance and its context. They were not just my personal thoughts, or my feelings. That is why I respect the trust and love of friends and good thinkers. I would never want any misunderstanding regarding my real thoughts due to a scripted performance. I hope that this will clear the whole thing. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat," the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor added.

On Sunday, Sanjay had tweeted, “I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution”.

“My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri’, which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context," the post further read.

For the unversed, Sanjay said during his appearance on the show, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon”.

--IANS

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