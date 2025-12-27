December 27, 2025 5:18 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Dutt celebrates ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: love you, god bless you

Sanjay Dutt celebrates ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: love you, god bless you

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his bhaijaan, Salman Khan’s 60th birthday. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with the superstar.

In the picture, the two can be seen smiling for the camera. The actor wrote in the caption, “Bhaijaan happy birthday and love you, god bless you, may god give you health and success @beingsalmankhan”.

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan share one of Bollywood’s most enduring and emotionally layered friendships, built on mutual understanding, loyalty, and shared life experiences. Their bond dates back to the 1990s, when both actors were navigating stardom, media scrutiny, and personal turmoil. Over the years, their friendship has strengthened not just through professional associations, but through standing by each other during difficult phases.

Salman has often been vocal about his support for Sanjay Dutt, especially during the latter’s legal battles and health struggles. He publicly advocated for Dutt’s well-being, attended family events, and maintained unwavering solidarity when many distanced themselves. In turn, Sanjay Dutt has acknowledged Salman as a brother-like figure, praising his generosity and emotional strength.

Their bond is rooted in trust, with both actors valuing personal loyalty over public opinion. On-screen, their camaraderie has translated into memorable collaborations and appearances, marked by effortless chemistry and mutual respect. Off-screen, their friendship is defined by honesty and an unspoken understanding shaped by years of shared highs and lows. In an industry often driven by convenience, the friendship between Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan stands as a rare example of steadfast companionship and genuine brotherhood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in ‘Battle of Galwan’. The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

You don't want a game finishing in less than two days, says captain Ben Stokes on MCG pitch as England beat Australia within six sessions, in Melbourne on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Ashes 2025-26: You don't want a game finishing in less than two days, says Stokes on MCG pitch

Kim Kardashian opens up on surprising place where she pierced her ears

Kim Kardashian opens up on surprising place where she pierced her ears

1,087 long-pending pension grievances taken up for redressal, 815 resolved on the spot

1,087 long-pending pension grievances taken up for redressal, 815 resolved on the spot

Ireland announces squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. Photo credit: Cricket Ireland

Ireland announces squad for Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Killed six Pakistani soldiers in two attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Front (File image)

Killed six Pakistani soldiers in two attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Front

New political equations ahead of Assam Assembly poll a challenge to Oppn unity

New political equations ahead of Assam Assembly poll a challenge to Oppn unity

Novel AI tool offers prognosis for patients with head and neck cancer

New AI tool to provide better prognosis for patients with head and neck cancer 

Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Sanjay Dutt celebrates ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: love you, god bless you

Sanjay Dutt celebrates ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: love you, god bless you

Pyari Xaxa’s hat-trick run continues as Nita FA win again, defeating Kickstart FC 5-0 at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

IWL 2025-26: Pyari Xaxa’s hat-trick run continues as Nita FA win again