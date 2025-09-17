September 17, 2025 5:14 PM हिंदी

Sangram Singh says his name is being dragged for publicity, clarifies Nikita Rawal is not his friend

Sangram Singh says his name is being dragged for publicity, clarifies Nikita Rawal is not his friend

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh has reacted strongly to the ongoing buzz around his name, stating that it is being used for publicity.

Clarifying his stance, he emphasized that actress Nikita Rawal is not even a friend of his. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Sangram clarified that his name was being unnecessarily linked for publicity and stressed that he shares no personal bond with Nikita. He explained that their association was purely professional, limited to working together on a show, and any meetings with her were always in the presence of his team.

Dismissing rumours about dating, the wrestler told IANS, “My name is being dragged into this kind of publicity for no reason. I have nothing to do with these things. And we are professional friends, not personal friends. I worked professionally with her; it's a good thing. I did it normally. And the rest, I am very busy in my work. This is not a priority in my life…. Dating each other…these are not priorities. I have different priorities in my life.”

“And as far as Nikita ji is concerned, she is not my friend. I did a professional show of hers. Whenever I have met, I have met with my team. I have nothing to do with these things,” Singh added.

Sangram Singh’s statement comes after it was reported that Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship. A source was quoted saying, “Both Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship, but they are quite serious about each other. They wanted to keep it away from the limelight until they felt comfortable.”

For the unversed, reports of Sangram and Nikita’s linkup started after social media users noticed the duo’s affectionate exchanges online. Speculation grew further when the wrestler was seen dropping heart emojis on Nikita Rawal’s Instagram posts. However, Sangram Singh has now set the record straight.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men's javelin final with first-attempt 84.85m in qualifying stage of the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AFI/X

World Athletics C'ships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men's javelin final with first-attempt 84.85m

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari says 'PM Modi has the blessings of the elders'

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari says 'PM Modi has the blessings of the elders'

Sangram Singh says his name is being dragged for publicity, clarifies Nikita Rawal is not his friend

Sangram Singh says his name is being dragged for publicity, clarifies Nikita Rawal is not his friend

Zambian farmers sue Chinese-linked mining firms for ecological catastrophe

Zambian farmers sue Chinese-linked mining firms for ecological catastrophe

Former US NSA calls India 'proud and strong', criticises Trump’s India strategy (File image)

Former US NSA calls India 'proud and strong', criticises Trump’s India strategy  

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal send heartfelt wishes to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal send heartfelt wishes to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Surat unfurls giant tricolor and 30x30 ft poster on PM Modi's birthday

Gujarat: A giant poster and huge Tricolour to celebrate PM Modi's birthday in Surat

Piyush Goyal launches 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' in Mumbai on PM Modi's 75th birthday

Piyush Goyal launches 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' in Mumbai on PM Modi's 75th birthday

India’s IT firms to grow 6-7 pc in FY27 amid strong US corporate performance, AI-driven shifts: Report

India’s IT services firms to grow 6-7 pc in FY27 in AI era: Report

Janaki temple priest extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, hopes for stronger India-Nepal ties

Janaki temple priest extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, hopes for stronger India-Nepal ties