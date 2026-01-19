Sangathan Parv 2024: BJP nears completion of internal elections, moves towards new national president

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party has reached a historic milestone under Sangathan Parv 2024, completing one of the largest internal democratic exercises in the world as it advances towards the election of its next national president.

This sweeping process, which has steadily moved from the booth level to the national stage, reflects the party’s organisational depth, transparency, and commitment to strengthening its democratic foundations.

On Monday, the BJP formally initiated the final phase of this process with senior leaders filing nomination papers for Nitin Nabin, the 45-year-old national working president, at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh submitted the first set of papers to Returning Officer K. Laxman in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and other senior leaders including Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, and Kiren Rijiju, while additional nominations were presented by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and leaders from several states, underscoring the breadth of support for Nabin.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s constitutionally mandated organisational election process under Sangathan Parv 2024 is advancing with remarkable pace, reflecting the party’s emphasis on transparency, democracy, and disciplined work culture. From the booth level to the national stage, the campaign has reached a decisive phase that underscores the BJP’s organisational depth and commitment to strengthening its structure.

At the grassroots, elections have been completed for 788,197 Booth Presidents out of a total of 1,070,462 booths. Alongside this, 8,947,845 Booth Committee members have been constituted, marking 74 per cent completion at this level.

To encourage young leadership, the party introduced an age limit of below 45 years for Mandal Presidents. Out of 17,743 mandals, elections for 16,469 have been concluded, reflecting 93 per cent progress. At the district level, elections have been completed in 978 out of 1,036 districts, achieving 94 per cent completion.

The process has also advanced significantly at the state level. One State Council member was elected from each Assembly constituency, and one from a group of two constituencies. Out of the stipulated 6,384 State Council members, 4,932 have been elected, amounting to 80 per cent completion. Organisational elections have been completed in 30 out of 37 states, reflecting 81 per cent progress.

At the national level, elections for 741 National Council members out of 815 have been concluded, marking 92 per cent completion. In accordance with the party Constitution, the Electoral College has now been constituted. It comprises 35 nominated members from the Parliamentary Party, 741 elected National Council members, and 4,932 elected State Council members, bringing the total strength to 5,708.

This Electoral College will play a decisive role in the election of the BJP’s next National President, a process that has already drawn nationwide attention.

The scale and speed of Unified and organised: BJP moves forward under 'Sangathan Parv 2024' highlights the BJP’s ability to conduct one of the largest internal democratic exercises in the world. It demonstrates the party’s organisational resilience, its capacity to nurture leadership at every level, and its commitment to continuity alongside renewal.

As the process moves towards the election of the new National President, it stands as a historic milestone, reinforcing the BJP’s reputation for disciplined functioning and transparent democratic practice.

