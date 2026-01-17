Sandy comes onboard Kavin's film with director Ken Royson

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) The makers of director Ken Royson's eagerly awaited fantasy romantic comedy, featuring actors Kavin and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, on Saturday welcomed actor and dance choreographer Sandy onboard the unit of the film.

Think Studios, the production house producing the film, on Saturday released a motion poster that said, "The boys are back." The motion poster released showed all the women in an office shutting their ears, while both Sandy and Kavin are seen standing with crackers wrapped around their bodies and having a fire cracker each in their mouths.

Both actor Kavin and choreographer Sandy are known to be good friends. The two were co-contestants in the Tamil television reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Sources say that the plot of the film, which is yet to be titled and which is being tentatively referred to as Kavin09, will revolve around the idea of how life gives people chances and the need to use them right. It will highlight the fact that if people fail to use an opportunity that comes their way, they will have to wait a long time to get another one.

Sources claim that Kavin was director Ken Royson's first choice for the lead role in this film as he fit the description of a boy-next-door. They also say that the director was of the view that the pairing of Kavin and Priyanka Arul Mohan would be good and hence cast her as the female lead. Music for the film is being scored by OFRO.

It may be recalled that inaugural function of the film took place in a grand fashion in the city in July last year. The film is being produced by popular production house Think Studios.

Producer Swaroop Reddy is producing this yet-to-be-titled film on behalf of Think Studios.

News of the film has generated a lot of interest and excitement among fans and film lovers as this is the first time that actors Kavin and Priyanka Mohan are teaming up for a film.

