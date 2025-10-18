Sandeepa Dhar says her new music video explores all possible shades of love

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar, who can be seen in the recently released music video ‘Nafrat’ alongside the soulful singer Darshan Raval, has shared that the song explores every possible shade of love.

In the music video, Sandeepa radiates an ethereal charm, her beauty effortlessly capturing the nuances of love, heartbreak, and vulnerability. Her expressive eyes and natural screen presence breathe life into every word, creating a visual poem that perfectly complements Darshan Raval’s stirring voice.

Talking about the song, Sandeepa Dhar said in a statement, “‘Nafrat’ is one of those songs that lets you explore every shade of love. Working with Darshan was wonderful; his music carries emotion so effortlessly that it helped me immerse myself completely in the story we were telling. With dance always being an integral part of my life, it allows me to express emotions that words often cannot. There is a dance sequence where I really had to push my limits, and I’m thrilled that my performance radiates brilliance and elevates the storytelling”.

‘Nafrat’ also showcases Sandeepa’s strength as a trained dancer, with sequences that blend fluid movement and deep emotion. Every gesture and step reflects precision and passion, adding rhythm to the storytelling and making her performance impossible to look away from. The song’s visuals are moody, poetic, and cinematic.

Sandeepa made her Bollywood debut with ‘Isi Life Mein’. She is trained in Bharatanatyam, jazz, and contemporary dance, The actress later appeared in films like ‘Dabangg 2’ and ‘Heropanti’.

In recent years, she gained recognition for digital projects such as ‘Abhay’, ‘Mai: A Mother’s Rage’, and ‘Dr. Arora’. With her expressive acting and dance expertise, Dhar continues to balance mainstream cinema and OTT storytelling.

--IANS

aa/