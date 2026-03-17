Man shoots himself in Delhi while being filmed by cousin

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A shocking incident has emerged from East Delhi, where a 28-year-old man allegedly shot himself in the chest while his cousin recorded the episode on a mobile phone. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Dallupura village.

According to the police, the incident was captured on camera, even though the person filming appeared unaware of Pawan’s intentions. The case has been registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station, and further investigation is underway.

Delhi Police said that on March 16, information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) involving a gunshot injury was received at the police station from Dharamshila Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave. Acting swiftly, police personnel reached the hospital, where Pawan Kumar had been brought in an unconscious condition with a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest. Doctors attending to him declared him brought dead.

During the preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the incident took place at Dallupura village in East Delhi. Police teams, along with crime and forensic experts, inspected both the hospital and the scene of occurrence. The body has since been shifted to the LBS Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Investigations at the spot indicated that the deceased sustained a self-inflicted gunshot injury using a licensed pistol belonging to his cousin, Himanshu. The firearm, along with 10 live cartridges, has been seized by the police. Authorities have also taken possession of Himanshu’s mobile phone, which contains a video recording of the incident.

According to officials, the video footage prima facie shows Pawan handling the weapon and shooting himself while his cousin was recording. All relevant exhibits, including forensic evidence from the scene and the body, have been collected.

Based on medical findings, video evidence, and surrounding circumstances, a case has been registered under FIR No. 146/26 under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The chilling video, which has also surfaced online, shows Pawan inserting a magazine into the pistol while his cousin records him. At one point, the person behind the camera is heard instructing him, saying, “Click the button, it will go inside.”

After inserting the magazine, Pawan is seen cocking the weapon. The person recording cautions him, saying, “Don’t fire it.” However, moments later, Pawan places the gun on the left side of his chest, briefly looks at the camera, and smiles before pulling the trigger.

He collapses immediately as blood gushes from the wound, leaving the person recording in shock, who can be heard shouting, “Bhai, kya kar diya tune? (What have you done?)".

Police officials stated that all angles are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

--IANS

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