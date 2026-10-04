October 04, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Sandeepa Dhar recollects the colourful narration by the director of ‘Chumbak’

Sandeepa Dhar recollects the colourful narration by the director of ‘Chumbak’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar, who is receiving a lot of good response to her work in the recently released OTT show ‘Chumbak’, has recollected her 1st narration from the director of the show Aatish Kapadia.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Neena Gupta and Manasi Parekh during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

Talking about the narration, she said, “For me, I was amazed because when he narrated it, he played all the parts, he played all the characters, so he was changing voice from one character to another, tonality, everything changed. So he did the mannerisms, he fully became that character and within like five minutes, he had done everything”.

She told IANS, “He had done the background music, he had done each character and I was just looking at him like, ‘Oh my god, what is this person?’. I had not met Atesh before that and I was like, just by the virtue of this, I would want to work with this person to learn because he's just so awesome. Once I read the script, I was like, ‘Oh my god’. I was just laughing, it was so funny and I think it's got the heart of Aatish Kapadia in terms of his wit and humour and everything”.

“I felt like any part that you would give me in it, I would just do it even if they didn't give me Kiran, my part in the show, and they would give me something else, I would do it because, you know, I think it's every actor's dream to kind of work in this kind of a setup. So, it was amazing”, she added.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

One person killed after Indian-run pharma plant in Ukraine hit by Russian drones

Pharma plant in Ukraine, owned by Indian group, hit in Russian drone attacks

India U17 men share spoils with Myanmar in first friendly (Credit: AIFF)

India U17 men share spoils with Myanmar in first friendly

When Zeenat Aman talked about associating fame with self worth

When Zeenat Aman talked about associating fame with self-worth

India’s growth prospects, infrastructure make it attractive investment destination: Global experts

India’s growth prospects, infrastructure make it attractive investment destination: Global experts

Canada Super 60: Toronto Sixers Women win back-to-back titles; Mississauga Masters face Toronto Sixers, Vancouver Anchors take on Brampton Blitz in men’s semis (Credit: Canada Suoer 60)

Canada Super 60: Toronto Sixers Women win back-to-back titles; Mississauga Masters face Toronto Sixers, Vancouver Anchors take on Brampton Blitz in men’s semis

'There’s a little bit of a blueprint in my head to play ODIs': KL Rahul after Chandigarh's masterclass

'There’s a little bit of a blueprint in my head to play ODIs': KL Rahul after Chandigarh's masterclass

'To keep for 50 overs and then score 162 is special': Sammy on WI skipper Hope

'To keep for 50 overs and then score 162 is special': Sammy on WI skipper Hope

'Target is to qualify on the first chance': Lovlina sets sights on LA28 Olympics after Asiad gold

'Target is to qualify on the first chance': Lovlina sets sights on LA28 Olympics after Asiad gold

Paul McCartney reveals his wedding suggestion to Taylor Swift

Paul McCartney reveals his wedding suggestion to Taylor Swift

Dua Lipa’s core memory: Performing alongside Shakira

Dua Lipa recalls her beautiful memory of performing alongside Shakira