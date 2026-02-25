Sandeepa Dhar on unrealistic beauty standards pushing actresses toward cosmetic procedures

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar opened up about the unrealistic beauty standards for females in the entertainment industry and whether they push actresses toward cosmetic procedures.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sandeepa stated that these cosmetic procedures are now not only limited to actresses, but common women who are not public figures are also undergoing the knife to feel more confident about their appearance.

Sandeepa was asked, "Do you feel actresses face additional pressure to appear flawless? And do beauty standards sometimes push them toward cosmetic procedures?"

Answering the question, she told IANS, " It is not limited to actresses anymore. Many young women who are not in the public eye are opting for cosmetic procedures. Earlier, people assumed only film stars did it, but today it has become common."

She added that these days every woman wishes to feel like the heroine of her own story. However, Sandeepa warned that it is a dangerous path if it stems from feeling inadequate.

"We are creating unrealistic beauty standards that make people believe they are not enough. This needs to change, and it will only change when our immediate circles—friends and family—encourage us to embrace ourselves as we are," she went on to explain.

Sandeepa concluded, pointing out that comparison truly is the thief of joy.

"You can never be happy if you constantly measure your life against someone else’s", she shared.

Work-wise, Sandeepa recently graced the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's "Do Deewane Seher Mein".

Revealing why she decided to be a part of the movie, Sandeepa said, "There were a few reasons why I decided to be part of the film. The first, of course, was the story. After a long time, someone was making a sweet love story that is not typical. It is about two flawed individuals and how they gradually embrace their imperfections and learn to accept each other. That felt refreshing to me. There are very few stories where the hero and heroine are aware of their flaws and still choose acceptance."

"The second reason was my character, Naina. On the surface, she appears perfect, and her life seems flawless. But internally, she is lonely and emotionally broken. The film explores her journey in depth. Portraying that dichotomy—looking perfect on the outside while carrying turmoil within—was both challenging and exciting for me as an actor", she added.

