Sanaya Irani finally gets her drinking buddy Drashti Dhami back after 1.5 years

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Television actress Sanaya Irani could not help her emotions as she finally got back her drinking buddy, bff Drashti Dhami, after a long gap of one and a half years.

In the latest social media post uploaded by the 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' actress, she was seen mockingly wiping her tears with a napkin.

"After 1.5 years of waiting for this moment it finally hapenned", read the text.

Then we see an elated Drashti walking towards her, with two drinks in her hands.

"My drinking buddy is back," added Sanaya.

The caption on the post went, "Waited 1.5 years for this comeback tour.(sic)”.

For those who are confused, Drashti was unable to drink as a new mother. She welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Neeraj Khemka, on October 22, 2024.

Refreshing your memory, the couple announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy through a joint social media post that read, “Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start.”

BFFs Drashti and Sanaya are often seen sharing glimpses of their precious bond on social media.

In February, the two ladies proved that their friendship goes beyond just glamorous outings and picture-perfect parties. It also includes “hanging out” with each other at the doctors and also doing laundry together.

Sanaya had posted a clip on her Instagram Stories where she was seen talking about how friendship reaches a point where the place of “hanging out” stops mattering.

It can be picking up clothes from the laundry or accompanying each other to the doctor; it is all about being there for one another.

“Drashti Dhami our last hangout being the doctor and laundry,” Sanaya penned the caption.

Re-sharing the post on the Stories section of her handle, Drashti wrote, “Hahahaha we actually did this.”

--IANS

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