Samyuktha-starrer 'The Black Gold' likely to hit screens in June or July this year

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) Shooting for director Yogesh KMC's pan-Indian action drama 'The Black Gold', featuring actress Samyuktha in the lead, is now fast nearing completion, the film's producer Razesh Danda has now disclosed and revealed that they were considering releasing the film in June or July this year.

During an interview to a media entity, producer Razesh Danda said, "This is a story between a police officer holding a gun and a villain who only uses a gun. We are shooting for this film on a massive scale. This will be a very new role for Samyukta garu."

Going on to give details of how many days of shooting were left, the producer informed that there were still five days of talkie portions that were yet to be shot. "We are considering releasing the film in June or July this year," he added.

Sources close to the unit of the film had informed IANS earlier that the post-production work of the film was progressing simultaneously. The film will feature a fresh narrative approach, gripping action blocks, and several unexpected twists that are likely to elevate it beyond a routine action drama, the sources had said.

It may be recalled that the makers had released a special poster of Samyuktha in the film on the occasion of the new year. Directed by Yogesh KMC, the film, which will be among the most ambitious in Samyuktha's career, is being produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner in association with Maganti Pictures.

Tipped to be a powerful commercial action entertainer, 'The Black Gold' presents Samyuktha in a striking femme-fatale cop avatar, showcasing her in a bold, fierce, and never-seen-before role.

Alongside Samyuktha, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Manish Wadhwa, Ramki, Ravindra Vijay, Adukalam Naren, BVS Ravi, Krishna Chaitanya, and Chandrika Ravi.

Music for the film is being composed by Sam CS, and the movie will have two special songs. 'The Black Gold' is steadily shaping up as one of the most anticipated pan-Indian releases of 2026.

The makers are planning a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

--IANS

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