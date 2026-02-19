Samuthirakani, Sshivada's gripping crime thriller series ‘Thadayam’ to release on February 27

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Director Navinkumar Palanivel's eagerly awaited haunting crime thriller ‘Thadayam’, featuring actors Samuthirakani and Sshivada in the lead, will begin streaming on OTT from February 27 this year, its makers have now announced.

The series, which is based on true crime, is to be streamed on the OTT platform Zee5.

‘Thadayam’ (which when translated in English means 'Clue') will be a gripping crime thriller inspired by true events that unfolded along the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh border in 1999.

Written and directed by Navinkumar Palanivel, Thadayam stars acclaimed actor-director Samuthirakani as SI Adhiyaman, alongside Sshivada as Inspector Lakshmi.

A string of brutal midnight murders shakes a cluster of rural villages, each scene identical, each clue pointing nowhere, except for one disturbing detail: the killer steals only the sacred symbols of marriage.

As fear turns into folklore and suspicion spreads, a newly transferred officer begins to sense a ritualistic pattern behind the chaos. What follows is a tense, night‑bound investigation where every answer deepens the mystery, and the truth hides in the darkest corners of belief

Director of the series, Navinkumar Palanivel, said, “Thadayam is not just a crime thriller; it’s an exploration of fear, belief, and obsession within a close-knit rural society. What fascinated me most about this true story was how the crimes preyed on something deeply emotional and sacred. I wanted to tell this story with honesty, restraint, and an unsettling realism that stays with the viewer long after the screen fades to black.”

Samuthirakani, who plays SI Athiyamaan, said, “What drew me to 'Thadayam' was its authenticity. This is not a loud cop story but it’s about patience, observation, and understanding the human mind. Athiyamaan is a grounded officer walking into a landscape filled with fear and unanswered questions, and that complexity made the role deeply compelling.”

Actor Sshivada added, “Inspector Lakshmi is strong, intuitive, and resilient in the face of relentless horror. 'Thadayam' gives space to its characters to breathe, to question, and to feel the weight of what they’re up against. It’s rare to find a crime series that balances emotional realism with such an eerie atmosphere.”

