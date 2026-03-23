Samsung enables Quick Share to work with Apple's AirDrop

Seoul, March 23 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Monday it has begun supporting compatibility between the Android file-sharing platform Quick Share and Apple’s AirDrop, allowing Galaxy S26 smartphone users to exchange photos across different devices.

The South Korean tech giant said the update, available to Galaxy S26 series users starting Monday, will enable users to exchange files with iPhones powered by iOS, reports Yonhap news agency.

While Quick Share and AirDrop are both based on Bluetooth technology to identify nearby devices and exchange photos, videos, contact numbers and files, they had not supported interoperability.

"AirDrop support will initially be available on the Galaxy S26 series, with expansion to additional devices to be announced at a later date," the company said in a release.

The service will be available in other major markets, including the United States and Europe, starting Wednesday.

"We have maximised user convenience by helping Galaxy users communicate seamlessly with users of devices running on other operating systems," an official from the company said.

Meanwhile, Samsung said it has launched a new Car-to-Home service with Hyundai Motor Group, allowing drivers to activate home appliances from their own vehicles through the tech giant's SmartThings platform.

The new service allows drivers to activate Samsung Electronics' home appliances, such as air conditioners, air purifiers and robot vacuum cleaners, from their vehicles using in-car screens, Samsung Electronics said in a release.

For example, users can activate the "home mode" to turn on air conditioners and lights as they approach their houses.

When users turn on the "away mode," the platform turns off unused home appliances while operating a robot vacuum cleaner.

The service is available on Hyundai and Kia vehicles produced after November 2022 that support connected car navigation cockpit infotainment platforms, with Samsung and the automakers planning to expand it to other models through software updates.

—IANS

na/