Samson is the superstar CSK have been crying out for: Finch

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch impressed how Samson Sanju settled into his new team and said the wicketkeeper-batter is the superstar Chennai Super Kings have been waiting for to be in their arsenal.

Samson, who was traded in from Rajasthan Royals at the cost of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, started IPL 2026 with three single-digit scores, all of which were part of losses for his new franchise.

The wicketkeeper-batter then turned things around and has three fifty-plus scores in seven innings since, including a match-winning 87 not out off 52 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) on a tricky pitch on Tuesday.

"He missed out the first couple of games, didn't he? All of a sudden there was a massive panic: "What has CSK done," Finch said on ESPNcricinfo. "They've got Sanju Samson and he's not performing. Two games in T20 is nothing. To go right through a season ultra-consistent is so difficult. You probably can't underestimate the pressure on somebody going into a team like CSK. Being a huge marquee signing particularly when you have traded someone like Jadeja out of the side as well."

Samson, who was adjudged Player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup, currently has 402 runs in ten innings at an average of 57.42 and strike rate of 167.50.

"Although he (Samson) had a dream run at the end of the T20 World Cup and then he's come in at CSK and missed out a couple of times, there will still be some pride and pressure and almost some feeling that you can tend to overplay it slightly in your own head that you want to get to a new franchise and really lay down a marker and say 'I'm here'.

"This is what you're traded for and the superstar that you've been crying out for. So, the fact that he's batting on a different level is great to see," he added.

After the win against DC, CSK remained in sixth place in the standings, only two points behind the four teams ranked from second to fifth.

--IANS

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