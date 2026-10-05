Sameera Reddy says her son takes ‘the coolest videos of his mama’ as she drives through Goa

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy gave her followers a glimpse of a candid mother-son moment as she shared a video of herself driving through Goa.

Taking to her social media account, Sameera posted a shot by her little son, Hans, and praised him for capturing her in his own stylish way. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “My son takes the coolest videos of his mama.”

In the video, Sameera can be seen behind the wheel of her car, wearing a colourful, multi-coloured printed outfit.

She completed her look with sunglasses and kept her hair open as she drove, with her seatbelt fastened.

For the uninitiated, Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde moved from Mumbai to Goa in 2020, during the pandemic.

What was initially intended as a temporary escape from Mumbai eventually turned into a permanent setup. Sameera has often spoken about how the slower pace and proximity to nature in Goa have helped her find greater balance and made her a calmer mother and human.

Sameera continues to travel to Mumbai and other cities for professional commitments.

Sameera, who made her Bollywood debut in the early 2000s, has featured in films including Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Taxi No. 9211, Race and De Dana Dan.

In recent years, she has carved out a different identity for herself on social media and has embraced an approach to discussing motherhood, parenting, body image and mental health.

Her own experience with postpartum struggles played a major role in shaping this social media chapter. Sameera has spoken openly about postpartum depression, weight gain, loneliness and the pressure she felt to “bounce back” after motherhood.

Her popular “Messy Mama” persona has further helped her connect with women who relate to the realities of motherhood rather than its often-perfect portrayal online.

Her social media presence also became particularly popular during the lockdown, when she began sharing candid family content, including videos with her mother-in-law Manjari Varde. The duo's “Sassy Saasu and Messy Mama” videos became a favourite among her followers.

The actress is a mother of 2 kids, Hans and a daughter, Nyra.

–IANS

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