Sameera Reddy reunites with her 'Musafir' co-star Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy decided to take the ongoing "2026 is the new 2016" trend a little further. She looked back not 10 but 20 years in 2006 as she reunited with her 'Musafir' co-star Sanjay Dutt.

Sameera took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was heard saying, "Why 2016 trend, when you can go back to 2006" and shows a throwback picture with Sanjay.

Next, we see Sanjay indulging in some reading. However, as he notices Sameera, he greets her with a warm hug.

Posting a clip of the fun meet on social media, Sameera wrote, "@duttsanjay 20 yrs & the vibe is still the same #2006 #2026 #musafir #sanjaydutt (sic)".

She further added the "Saaki" track by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan from "Musafir' in the backdrop.

Directed and produced by Sanjay Gupta, "Musafir" also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Pancholi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. Koena Mitra also made her acting debut with the drama.

While Sameera was seen as Sam in the film, Sanjay essayed the role of Billa.

A remake of the 1997 American film "U Turn", the drama received positive reviews from critics. However, despite all the appreciation, "Musafir" failed to perform at the box office.

Set against the backdrop of Goa, the project follows the life of Lucky (Played by Anil Kapoor), a small time criminal who is betrayed by his girlfriend and is now in a race against time to survive.

Up next, Sameera is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-thriller "Chimni". She will be seen playing the role of Kali in her next.

Sameera is known for her work in movies such as "Maine Dil Tujhko Diya", "Race", and "Taxi No. 9211", to name just a few.

