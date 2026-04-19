Sameer Anjaan recalls how Asha Bhosle did riyaz even in her 80s

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Renowned lyricist Sameer Anjaan revealed how the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle used to be extremely dedicated to her craft.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Sameer revealed that once they tried listening inside the late singer's home through the door, and heard her doing Riyaz even at the age of 80.

"I remember once we went to her house. As we were outside, we decided to listen to what was going on inside by placing our ears on the door, and we could hear the sound of Riyaz from inside. And at that time, she must have been in her 80s."

Impressed by the dedication of Asha Bhosle, Sameer revealed that she used to consider her work as worship.

"So I said, 'Wow, at this age a woman is doing Riyaz'. So this was her dedication to her work. She used to consider her work as worship. For her, if there was anything beyond life, it was her work," he went on to add.

Talking about his last meeting with Asha Bhosle, Sameer said that she always had the same energy and willpower whenever she was in front of the mic.

"I never felt that death was wandering so close to her. And she had that energy; her willpower was the same. When she used to stand with her sari tied in front of the mic, it used to feel like a warrior was going to the front in the summer. So she wasn't tired. Either she didn't go on the mic, but when she used to go, she used to give her hundred percent. And in her voice, the same energy, the same magic was there. Listening to her voice, I didn't feel that with age, the voice had faded," he concluded.

--IANS

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