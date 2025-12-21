Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wishes pour in as Tamannaah Bhatia turns 36

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her 36th birthday on Sunday. In order to mark her special day, several members from the entertainment industry used social media to pen lovely wishes for the 'Baahubali' actress.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy birthday to a woman who continues to redefine herself at every stage. You inspire through all that you do and in the way you show up for everyone around you. God bless (red heart emojis). May this be your best year yet. @tamannaahspeaks. (sic)"

Rasha Thadani also shared a photo with Tamannaah from their Holi party on her Instagram Stories and penned, “Happy birthday, thanku for being my person. Forever. I love u @tamannaahspeaks."

Rakul Preet Singh wished the 'Odela 2' actress with the following words, "Warm birthday greetings to Tamannaah! May your special day reflect the grace and positivity you bring wherever you go, and may the year ahead be truly rewarding."

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who would be working with Tamannaah in the highly-awaited biopic, "V Shantaram" added, "Happy birthday @tamannaahspeaks." This year is going to be a special one for a ton of reasons. May all your wishes come true and sending you the best of love, laughter and luck", followed by a red heart emoji.

Tamannaah will be seen essaying the role of Shantaram’s second wife, actress Jayashree in Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande's directorial.

Speaking about her character, Tamannaah had shared in a statement, “It’s a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. And I feel immensely honoured to bring to life Jayashree, as she has been part of such legendary projects and the amount of grace she had was surreal.”

“Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree," she added.

