June 07, 2025 6:53 PM हिंदी

Samantha reaches for the stars during her desert escape

Samantha reaches for the stars during her desert escape

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) One of the most bankable actresses from the South, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken off to the desert for some alone time, breaking away from her hectic work schedule.

The diva is presently enjoying her getaway at Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, placed in the Liwa Desert in UAE.

If the photos shared by her on her Instagram account are any hint, Samantha is making the most of her time in the desert.

In the first pic, the 'Majili' actress posed in the pool, looking ravishing in a black two-piece and a matching pair of sunglasses. This was followed by a picture of the beautiful desert and the book Samantha enjoyed during her trip - "The Good Girl Double Bind" by Chris Bohjalian.

Samantha's recent post further included a close-up of her in stylish shades and hoop earrings.

We could also see Sam polishing her shooting skills, and enjoying the night sky by gazing at the stars through a telescope.

"Reaching for the stars", Samantha captioned the post.

Prior to this, Samantha talked about all the lessons life has taught her during the years.

According to her, discomfort has a way of showing how much one is capable of.

The 'Khushi' actress penned on social media, "Everytime, I've moved beyond what felt safe or familiar, I've discovered something new about myself."

Samantha added, "It's not easy, but discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you're capable of. Today, it looked like lifting 90 kgs-- something I never thought I could do, until I did."

For the unversed, Samantha recently donned the producer's cap for the first time for the film "Subham".

She backed the family entertainer under her home banner Tralala Moving Pictures. Made under the direction of Praveen Kandregula, "Subham" stars Shriya Kontham, and Charan Peri in pivotal roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Neetu & Riddhima Kapoor receive gratitude note from DKS director Ashish Mohan

Neetu & Riddhima Kapoor receive gratitude note from DKS director Ashish Mohan

'Un-finished: The End of Kejriwal Era?' by Sumit Awasthi tells the untold story of AAP's collapse

'Un-finished: The End of Kejriwal Era?' by Sumit Awasthi tells the untold story of AAP's collapse (IANS Interview)

Let Lamine Yamal grow without pressure for the sake of football, says Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash with Spain.

Let Lamine Yamal grow without pressure for the sake of football, says Cristiano

WWDC 2025: Apple to cover a lot of ground around operating system, AI upgrades

WWDC 2025: Apple to cover a lot of ground around operating system, AI upgrades

Makers of pan-India film ‘Kattalan’ welcome actors Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh onboard

Makers of pan-India film ‘Kattalan’ welcome actors Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh onboard

Madhuri Dixit, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan & others wish everyone Eid Mubarak

Madhuri Dixit, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan & others wish everyone Eid Mubarak

MP: PM-KISAN scheme proving boon for farmers in Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: PM-KISAN scheme proving a boon for farmers in Rajgarh

Irshad Kamil equates love to a rainbow: One word, many colours

Irshad Kamil equates love to a rainbow: One word, many colours

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep showers praise on director Abishan Jeevinth's 'Tourist Family'

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep showers praise on director Abishan Jeevinth's 'Tourist Family'

Another shocker from Pakistan: Sharif govt gives 500 per cent salary hike to NA Speaker, Senate Chairman (File image)

Another shocker from Pakistan: Sharif govt gives 500 per cent salary hike to NA Speaker, Senate Chairman