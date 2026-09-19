Matthews to skip T20Is after leading WI in ODIs against Zimbabwe, Dottin granted personal leave

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Regular skipper Hayley Matthews will lead West Indies women during the ODI leg of their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe before taking personal leave and skip the subsequent T20I series, while star all-rounder Deandra Dottin has been granted personal leave for the entire trip.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the squad for the white-ball tour to Zimbabwe scheduled to be played from September 24 to October 7, which features three ODIs and as many T20I games.

Under-19 World Cup prospect, all-rounder Eboni Brathwaite, comes into the squad as Deandra’s replacement, while seam-bowling all-rounder Chinelle Henry returns after recovering from an injury that disrupted her T20 World Cup campaign in England in June-July. Henry replaces Qiana Joseph, who misses out on the tour following a drop in form.

With Hayley departing the setup ahead of the series in the shortest format, the West Indies squad will reduce from 15 players in the ODIs to 14 for the T20I series, though the CWI hasn’t announced the stand-in skipper for the 20-over series.

The core of the squad has been retained following a successful tour of Ireland and a strong campaign at the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales, where West Indies reached the semi-finals.

Looking ahead to the upcoming series, Head Coach Shane Deitz said, "We are looking forward to this tour of Zimbabwe. They are a side we haven't played much, and, in their conditions, there will be some challenges. We have a young squad, so this is a great opportunity for some players to step up and take their opportunity at this level."

The Harare Sports Club will host the three ODIs on September 24, 27, and 30 respectively. Both teams will then move to the Takashinga Cricket Club for the T20I fixtures scheduled to be played on October 3, 5, and 7 respectively. The three-match ODI series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship pathway.

West Indies women squad: Hayley Matthews (Captain - ODIs only), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, and Stafanie Taylor

--IANS

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