Salman Khan’s sister Arpita shares picture of mother Salma Khan cuddling with her grandchildren

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma treated fans to a heartwarming family moment as she shared a picture of their mother, Salma Khan, lovingly cuddling with her grandchildren Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma.

Arpita took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Salma Khan lying comfortably on a bed, smiling warmly as Ahil and Ayat cuddled close to her.

Calling her mother her “best friend,” Arpita wrote: “Counting my blessings for the memories my babies get to create spending time with their nani… mom my best friend & my most favourite person in the whole wide world.”

Arpita, who is the youngest sister of Salman, married actor Aayush Sharma in 2014. They welcomed their son Ahil in 2016 and their daughter Ayat in 2019.

Talking about Aayush, he made his debut in Bollywood in 2018 with the lead role in Salman Khan's production Loveyatri opposite newcomer Warina Hussain. In 2020, he and Saiee Manjrekar were seen in the music video Manjha by Vishal Mishra.

His breakthrough came in 2021 when he portrayed a gangster alongside Salman in Antim. He is next set to appear in the actioner Kwatha with Isabelle Kaif, a film delayed since 2019.

Aayush was last seen in “Ruslaan” an action film directed by Karan Lalit Butani. It stars Aayush Sharma, alongside Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade.

The film follows Ruslaan, the son of a terrorist, who is adopted by ATS officer Sameer Singh. Ruslaan, in order to clear his stigma of being a terrorist's son, joins RAW without Sameer's knowledge. Ruslaan's intense urge to do the right thing often leads him into complex and dangerous situations.

Talking about Salman, he is currently seen as the host of “Bigg Boss 19” and will next be seen in the film “The Battle Of Galwan”.

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

--IANS

dc/