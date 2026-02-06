Salman Khan’s close friend Iulia Vantur teams up with Arijit Singh for new song

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s close friend, actress-singer Iulia Vantur has teamed up with superstar singer Arijit Singh for a new track titled ‘Echoes of Us’.

On Friday, Iulia took to her Instagram, and shared the teaser of the song in which she features with Deepak Tijori. She wrote in the caption, “A song made with love, reaching you tomorrow. #TereSang from #EchoesOfUs Out Tomorrow”.

What makes the collaboration interesting is Iulia joining forces with Arijit Singh, who for the longest time invited Salman’s ire. However, over the years the superstar and the singer sorted out their differences. Salman even went on to admit that it was a misunderstanding on his part.

Earlier, Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing in pursuit of a bigger purpose. In a heartfelt note, Arijit expressed gratitude for the journey so far, writing, “I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey”. Reportedly, the singer is set to make his directorial debut with an upcoming film. In 2018, Arijit directed the Bengali film ‘Sa’, a lyrical coming-of-age story centered on a young boy’s relationship with music.

Salman, on his part, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Galwan’, which also features a song crooned by Arijit Singh. The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

