May 03, 2026 5:07 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan shares street-smart witty life advice: Topi khud pehno kisi ko pehnao nahi

Salman Khan shares street-smart witty life advice: Topi khud pehno kisi ko pehnao nahi

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Salman Khan decided to shell out some motivation, accompanied by some street-smart wisdom, through his latest post on social media.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a series of photos where he is seen looking all handsome in a classic black fedora, paired with a simple black t-shirt. However, it was his caption that garnered the attention.

Salman wrote in Hinglish, “Thinking yeh hai kisi bhi field mai. Soch lo samaj lo clear ho jao decision lo aur sab bhool ke aage badho and topi se yaad aaya topi khud pehno kisi ko pehnao nahi na kisi ko pehnane do (sic).”

Using the 'topi' metaphor, the 'Dabangg' actor underlined the significance of virtues such as honesty and integrity. Salman pointed out that one should neither deceive others nor allow anyone to mislead them.

As expected, the netizens flooded the comment section with interesting remarks.

One of the Insta users wrote, "Salmansie I am a huge fan, Sunday has become more special after seeing your lovely pictures".

Another one shared, "Looking Extremely Fit And Handsome".

"My Jaan my love my idol my bhai...love my idol always", read the third comment.

A cybercitizen penned, "Koi itna handsome kaise ho sakta hai...I love you".

Work-wise, Salman Khan is presently busy with his much-talked-about next "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace".

Backed by Salma Khan under his home banner of Salman Khan Films, the project is being made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady.

"Maatrubhumi" is a cinematic adaptation of the real life events of June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The drama sheds light on the tale of Colonel Santosh Babu (played by Salman Khan) and the 16 Bihar Regiment, who were tasked with enforcing a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

--IANS

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