Salman Khan shares emotional reunion with 'bada bhai' Sanjay Dutt, says 'Allah, Bhagwan, Jesus keep him happy'

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated fans to heartwarming pictures of his reunion with his longtime friend Sanjay Dutt.

Sharing an emotional note celebrating their bond, Salman expressed his heart out in the wee hours of Saturday.

Taking to his social media account, Salman dropped two pictures of him warmly hugging Sanjay Dutt. In the first picture, the two actors are seen hugging each other, at what seems to be at Sanjay Dutt’s house.

The second picture captures the same image but from the camera angle of Sanjay Dutt being more in focus.

Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, "Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba."

The post received love from Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt, who commented, " brothers for life." Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt also dropped a string of pink heart emoticons in the comments section.

Talking about Salman and Sanjay's bond, they have shared one of Bollywood's most enduring friendships and have also collaborated on many films over the years. The duo has appeared together in "Saajan" released in 1991, followed byb"Chal Mere Bhai" in 2000.

Both movies went on to become superhits. While Saajan starred Madhuri Dixit as the lead heroine, Chal Mere Bhai starred Karisma Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, both Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt hail from respected Bollywood families.

Salman Khan is the son of legendary writer Salim Khan and Sanjay Dutt is the son of legends Sunil Dutt and Nargis.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace” based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

–IANS

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