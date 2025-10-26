October 26, 2025 4:36 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan says 'life lived kingsize' in a heartfelt tribute to late Satish Shah

Salman Khan says 'life lived kingsize' in a heartfelt tribute to late Satish Shah

Mumbai Oct 26 (IANS) Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Satish Shah, saying that he was someone who lived life king-size.

Salman took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped a photo most likely from their 1997 movie "Judwaa".

Revealing that he had known the veteran actor ever since he was 15 years old, Salman penned, "Known u since I was 15… life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji…(sic)."

The last rites of Satish Shah took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday. Several members of the industry attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor.

His ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ co-actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Rajesh Kumar, and Ratna Pathak Shah arrived at the crematorium along with Ratna’s husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Supriya Pathak.

Additionally, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, Anang Desai, and David Dhawan also took part in the funeral.

Satish Shah, credited for his work in movies such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", and "Main Hoon Na", passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated that Satish Shah will be remembered as 'a true legend of Indian entertainment'.

Expressing his grief over the loss of the veteran actor, PM Modi shared on his official X handle, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment (sic)."

"His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. (sic)," PM added.

Many B-town celebs used social media to offer their condolences on the loss of the iconic actor.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

FairPoint: Bihar election proving to be political mirror reflecting Rahul Gandhi's activism dilemma

FairPoint: Bihar election proving to be political mirror reflecting Rahul Gandhi's activism dilemma

Salman Khan says 'life lived kingsize' in a heartfelt tribute to late Satish Shah

Salman Khan says 'life lived kingsize' in a heartfelt tribute to late Satish Shah

VP Radhakrishnan arrives in Seychelles to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect

VP Radhakrishnan arrives in Seychelles to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect

India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants

India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants

‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ cast sings show’s title track as they bid adieu to Satish Shah

‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ cast sings show’s title track as they bid adieu to Satish Shah

Anubhav Sinha looks back at making 'Ra.One' with SRK as the movie clocks 14 years

Anubhav Sinha looks back at making 'Ra.One' with SRK as the movie clocks 14 years

EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership

EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership

George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra

George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra

Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete

Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete

Women's WC: Rain delays start as India opt to bowl against Bangladesh; Uma Chetry handed debut

Women's WC: Rain delays start as India opt to bowl against Bangladesh; Uma Chetry handed debut