July 04, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan says, 'Best Wishes Brother' as Sohail Khan makes a grand entry into 'Alliance'

Salman Khan says, 'Best Wishes Brother' as Sohail Khan makes a grand entry into 'Alliance'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Salman Khan cheered for brother Sohail Khan as he made a grand entry into Prime Video’s reality show 'Alliance'.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor took to his official Instagram Stories and dropped a heartfelt message for his younger brother.

Resharing a promo of the episode featuring Sohail, Salman wrote, “Best Wishes Brother,” tagging Sohail.

Prior to Salman, their sister Arpita Khan revealed that she is missing her brother dearly.

Arpita mentioned on her Insta Stories, “Always took it for granted your one call away & then got lazy to make that calling only today to realise I want to talk to you about so many things & for the past few days I haven't been able to call you miss you so much. Can wait to watch you won the show. Shine on bhai we love you."

In another update, Sohail's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, is also expected to enter the show shortly. However, there is no official confirmation till now.

Sohail recently made a powerful entry on the reality show 'Alliance'. He warned the fellow contestants that if anyone tried to provoke him, they will get to witness a different side of him.

The 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' actor said, "Logon ko lagta hai main soft hoon, aapne mein rehta hoon. Mere saath ungli karne ki koshish mat karna nahi toh Sohail Khan jaag jaayega (People think I'm soft, keep to myself. But don't try to provoke me, or you'll see a different side of Sohail Khan)."

Sohail added that the show will allow him to finally show the real side of his personality to everyone.

Reflecting on his life's ups and downs, he went on to say, "Meri zindagi mein bahut kuch hua hain (a lot has happened in my life) but I don't like to cry over it and just move on."

Hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, 'Alliance' streams every day at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.

--IANS

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