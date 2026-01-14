Salman Khan, MS Dhoni take on a muddy adventure with AP Dhillon

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Salman Khan and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni joined singer AP Dhillon for an adrenaline-packed muddy adventure in Bollywood superstar’s farmhouse in Panvel, where the trio was seen tearing through slush on all-terrain vehicles.

Dhillon took to Instagram to share a series of photographs capturing the trio in high spirits during the muddy escapade. The images show the stylish men splattered with mud as they rode an ATV through the slush.

One frame features MS Dhoni and the “Excuses” hitmaker flashing broad smiles as they stand beside the crashed vehicle. Another picture sees Salman Khan, Dhoni, and Dhillon posing together, smiling warmly at the camera, perfectly capturing the camaraderie and fun of their off-road adventure.

In the caption, Dhillon asked: “Who do you think crashed it?”

The post comes after a video from singer Dhillon’s concert featuring the singer and actress Tara Sutaria went viral on social media.

Talking about Salman, who was last seen on screen in Sikandar in 2025, will next be seen in ‘Battle of Galwan’, based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China, on June 15, 2020, during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is set to release on April 17.

--IANS

dc/