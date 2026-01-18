January 18, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan, MS Dhoni are all smiles for the camera, Atul Agnihotri shared pic 

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Atul Agnihotri on Sunday shared a picture ‘celebrating’ his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan, that also featured cricket legend MS Dhoni.

The picture shared by Atul on his social media account, featured his wife and Salman’s sister Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma posing with brother Salman Khan and MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Going by Atul’s caption, it seems the picture was clicked during Salman Khan's grand 61st birthday celebrations on the 27th of December.

Recently, singer AP Dhillon had also shared a picture of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and Salman Khan joining him for an adrenaline-packed muddy adventure in Bollywood superstar’s farmhouse in Panvel, where the trio was seen having a gala time.

Dhillon had taken to his social media account to share a series of photographs capturing the trio in high spirits during the muddy escapade.

The images show the handsome men splattered with mud as they rode an ATV through the muddy slush. In the caption, Dhillon asked: “Who do you think crashed it?”

Talking about Salman, who was last seen on screen in Sikandar in 2025, will next be seen in ‘Battle of Galwan’, based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China, on June 15, 2020, during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh.

It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties.

This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is set to release on April 17.

