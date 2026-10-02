Salman Khan gets startled as fan rushes towards, security swiftly intervenes & drags him away

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently seen stepping out to support Veer Pahariya and the team of Prem Keetanu ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

The superstar was spotted outside a theatre, where he met and greeted actor Anup Soni before making his way inside for the special screening.

Salman, however, had an unexpected encounter with a fan outside the venue. Despite the actor being surrounded by security personnel and bouncers, a young man suddenly rushed towards him and managed to get close enough to hold his hand.

The fan appeared to be trying to approach Salman in his excitement, possibly hoping for a selfie.

Salman seemed taken aback by the sudden move and looked towards the man as his security team immediately stepped in.

The bouncers firmly held the fan by his arm and pulled him away from Salman, allowing the actor to continue towards the theatre with Anup Soni.

For the screening, Salman opted for a casual yet stylish look. He wore a light blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up, paired with white trousers, and completed the look with dark sunglasses, a watch and his trademark bracelet.

His appearance at the screening came as a gesture of support for Veer Pahariya, long time friend Sajid Nadiadwala and the team of Prem Keetanu.

Inside the theatre, Salman was seen meeting the Prem Keetanu team, including Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed.

This isn't the first time Salman has found himself in an uncomfortable situation when an over-excited fan crossed the security perimeter.

In 2019, during a special screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! marking the film's 25th anniversary, a female fan reportedly got past security and grabbed Salman by the arm while trying to take a selfie.

The actor appeared startled and uncomfortable, while security intervened and pulled her away.

More recently, in April 2026, a man approached Salman at an airport and put his arm around the actor while he was interacting with another young fan.

Salman’s security team immediately moved the man away but then Salman had then gestured to his security personnel to calm down and continued interacting with the young fan.

–IANS

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