Salman Khan extends warm wishes to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

In his message, Khan lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership and vision, joining millions of citizens and fellow celebrities in celebrating the milestone occasion. Taking to his X handle, Salman wrote, “Wishing our Hon Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi a very happy birthday …. @narendramodi.”

Bollywood’s entire fraternity joined in celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with stars from different generations posting their greetings on social media. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, celebrities praised PM Modi's leadership, commitment, and vision. In a special video message, SRK praised PM Modi’s remarkable energy and dedication, even at the age of 75. He said, “Today, on the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, I would like to wish him a very happy birthday. Your journey from a small city to the global stage is very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work and your dedication towards your country. The truth is that at the age of 75, your pace and energy leaves even young people like us behind. So, I pray that you always stay healthy, healthy, strong and happy.”

Aamir Khan joined the chorus of well-wishers by sharing a video message to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his leadership, commitment, and vision for India’s progress.

“On the occasion of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. The contributions you have made for the development of our country will always be remembered. And on this happy occasion, I pray to God to give you a long life. I also pray that God always gives you strength so that you can always take India forward, towards progress and advancement. Once again, best wishes,” said the ‘Dangal’ actor.

