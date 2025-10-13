Salman Khan confirms Arijit Singh to be a part of "The Battle of Galwan"

Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally addressed his long-rumoured rift with singer Arjit Singh and also revealed that he, the singer, would be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming flick "Battle of Galwan".

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Weekend Ka Vaar, comedian Ravi Gupta joked that he was nervous to meet Salman because people often said he looked like Arjit Singh, citing Khan's 'rivalry' with the singer.

The quip prompted laughter from the superstar, who took the opportunity to address the years-old speculation about their feud. "Arjit and I are good friends now," Salman said with a smile, adding that the earlier misunderstanding had entirely been on his part solely. He went on to reveal that Arjit has sung for him in several films, including Tiger 3.

He further said, 'Arjit is also going to sing a lot of songs for my upcoming movie "The Battle of Galwan". For those unfamiliar with the fallout, it dates back to 2014 at an awards ceremony hosted by Salman. When Arjit Singh came on stage to collect his award, Salman jokingly asked if he had been asleep. The singer, visibly exhausted after multiple performances, quipped that the host's jokes had put him to sleep. The remark reportedly offended Salman, leading to years of tension between the two.

Over time, Arjit made several attempts to reconcile. In 2016, he posted a heartfelt apology on Facebook, requesting Salman to read in his version of the song "Sultan". However, the post was later deleted after it went unanswered.

The first public sign of reconciliation surfaced in October 2023, when Arjit was spotted visiting Salman's residence not long after he lent his voice to "Tiger 3", confirming that the feud had finally ended.

