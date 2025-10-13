October 13, 2025 5:55 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan confirms Arijit Singh to be a part of "The Battle of Galwan"

Salman Khan confirms Arijit Singh to be a part of

Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally addressed his long-rumoured rift with singer Arjit Singh and also revealed that he, the singer, would be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming flick "Battle of Galwan".

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Weekend Ka Vaar, comedian Ravi Gupta joked that he was nervous to meet Salman because people often said he looked like Arjit Singh, citing Khan's 'rivalry' with the singer.

The quip prompted laughter from the superstar, who took the opportunity to address the years-old speculation about their feud. "Arjit and I are good friends now," Salman said with a smile, adding that the earlier misunderstanding had entirely been on his part solely. He went on to reveal that Arjit has sung for him in several films, including Tiger 3.

He further said, 'Arjit is also going to sing a lot of songs for my upcoming movie "The Battle of Galwan". For those unfamiliar with the fallout, it dates back to 2014 at an awards ceremony hosted by Salman. When Arjit Singh came on stage to collect his award, Salman jokingly asked if he had been asleep. The singer, visibly exhausted after multiple performances, quipped that the host's jokes had put him to sleep. The remark reportedly offended Salman, leading to years of tension between the two.

Over time, Arjit made several attempts to reconcile. In 2016, he posted a heartfelt apology on Facebook, requesting Salman to read in his version of the song "Sultan". However, the post was later deleted after it went unanswered.

The first public sign of reconciliation surfaced in October 2023, when Arjit was spotted visiting Salman's residence not long after he lent his voice to "Tiger 3", confirming that the feud had finally ended.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Siddhu Jonnalagada's 'Telusu Kada' trailer shows film will be about power in relationships!

Siddhu Jonnalagada's 'Telusu Kada' trailer shows film will be about power in relationships!

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit.

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents