Salman Khan attends brother Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s daughter Sipaara’s first birthday

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped out in style on Monday night as he attended the first birthday celebration of his brother Arbaaz Khan and sister-in-law Sshura Khan’s daughter, Sipaara, in Mumbai.

The intimate family celebration brought together many members of the Khan family as they marked the little one’s first birthday.

Sipaara was born on October 5, 2025, and the family came together to celebrate her turning one.

Salman was seen arriving at the venue in an effortlessly stylish look. Dressed in a wine coloured full-sleeved T-shirt paired with dark-coloured denim, the actor completed his look with his signature sunglasses and accessories.

Salman’s parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, were also present, with Salim making a rare public appearance alongside his wife post his recovery. Salman’s siblings Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma, among other family members, were also seen joining the celebrations.

For the uninitiated, Sipaara is Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2023, welcomed their daughter in October 2025.

The couple has so far kept their daughter away from the public eye, choosing not to reveal her face publicly.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor is extremely close to all of his nieces and nephews. The children of the family also seem to reciprocate the same emotion for their uncle. Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan often are seen sharing pictures featuring moments with their chachu Salman, on their social media accounts.

On the professional front, Salman is currently seen hosting the twentieth season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

He will also be seen in his highly anticipated movie, ‘Matrubhoomi’.

–IANS

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